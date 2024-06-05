Heat and humidity fueling today's shot at damaging thunderstorms

CLEVELAND — One more super-steamy day before relief spills into Ohio. Relief from the heat AND from the humidity. Before we talk about how comfortable it'll be, we have to talk about the cold front bringing the drop in temps. That cold front will be the trigger for thunderstorms. Strong thunderstorms. Plan on a few that pop-up during the afternoon with heavy rain, gusty winds and frequent lightning. Coverage will be limited for the afternoon before the cold front arrives but those storms could still be strong.

The storms that arrive along the cold front around sunset will impact even more of us. Widespread rain with embedded thunder in the squall line. I expect gusty winds near 60mph and frequent lightning with the strongest parts. Large hail could develop also. These storms fade overnight as the cold front slides east and out of Ohio.

We get a break from the heat and humidity AFTER today's storms. I'm talking about highs Thursday in the middle 70s with only a few light showers... then 60s Friday and into the weekend!

What To Expect:



One more hot & humid day

Strong storms likely today (damage possible)

Few light showers the rest of the week

Much cooler late week

Daily Breakdown:

Wednesday: Super humid with scattered thunderstorms. | High: 85°

Thursday: Few light rain showers. Cooler. | High: 75°

Friday: Few light rain showers with even cooler temps. | High: 65°

Saturday: Cloudy and cool with isolated light rain. | High: 69º

Sunday: Cloudy again as cool air settles in. | High: 70º

