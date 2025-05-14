Heat building across the state as we're still dodging a few downpours

CLEVELAND — This storm system to our south is still lingering. Still pushing clouds and humidity our way. Still keeping rain in our forecast. Plan on a few thunderstorms this afternoon. Heavy rain is the biggest concern. These slow moves could lead to localized flooding.
Make sure you're paying attention to high water. Remember, turn around, don't drown.
Even more dry time Thursday, which means temps will soar! Middle 70s today, lower 80s Thursday, and again near 80º on Friday. That heat will come with storms, though. Best shot is late Thu/early Fri and again Friday night.
DAILY FORECAST:
Wednesday: Scattered rain with heavy rain the main threat. | High: 74º
Thursday: Few t-storms. Strong Possible. Warmer. | High: 78º
Friday: Few t-storms. Very warm. | High: 77º
Saturday: Few showers. Touch cooler. | High: 74º
Sunday: Drying out. Cooler. | High: 67º
Monday: Partly cloudy. Touch cooler. | High: 64º
Tuesday: More clouds. Stray shower. | High: 70º
Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:
Follow the News 5 Weather Team:
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter