Heat building across the state as we're still dodging a few downpours

CLEVELAND — This storm system to our south is still lingering. Still pushing clouds and humidity our way. Still keeping rain in our forecast. Plan on a few thunderstorms this afternoon. Heavy rain is the biggest concern. These slow moves could lead to localized flooding.

Make sure you're paying attention to high water. Remember, turn around, don't drown.

Even more dry time Thursday, which means temps will soar! Middle 70s today, lower 80s Thursday, and again near 80º on Friday. That heat will come with storms, though. Best shot is late Thu/early Fri and again Friday night.

DAILY FORECAST:

Wednesday: Scattered rain with heavy rain the main threat. | High: 74º

Thursday: Few t-storms. Strong Possible. Warmer. | High: 78º

Friday: Few t-storms. Very warm. | High: 77º

Saturday: Few showers. Touch cooler. | High: 74º

Sunday: Drying out. Cooler. | High: 67º

Monday: Partly cloudy. Touch cooler. | High: 64º

Tuesday: More clouds. Stray shower. | High: 70º

