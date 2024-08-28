Heat & humidity still cranking while fueling thunderstorms

CLEVELAND — Big heat, big humidity, and possibly big thunderstorms. We hit 95º yesterday making it our 13th day this year in the 90s... so far. We're a couple degrees shy of 90º today and a couple degrees cooler Thursday but we're still hot. Upper 80s today, middle 80s tomorrow.

The humidity is sticking around through. That humidity is fueling strong storms. Heavy rain is the main threat but damaging wind, frequent lightning ad hail are also a threat. Timing is important so make sure you're planning ahead.

We won't break the humidity until this weekend.

More strong storms are possible Friday afternoon as a strong cold front arrives bringing cooler, less humid air for the weekend. Friday stays hot with temperatures climbing again into the lower 90s.

High temperatures for Saturday and Sunday will be in the lower 80s.

What To Expect:



Intense humidity this week

Strong storms possible Wednesday

Heat breaks this weekend

Daily Breakdown:

Wednesday: A few storms but still super steamy. | High: 88º

Thursday: A few storms. | High: 84º

Friday: Hotter with scattered storms. | High: 91º

Saturday: Few storms. Cooler. | High: 80º

