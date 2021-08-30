Heat Relief Rolling In With Low Storm Chances

CLEVELAND — As we wrap up August and gear up to slide into September, cooler air will filter in, along with lower humidity.

Not as hot today with high temperatures in the low 80s for most, but humidity stays on high side.

Even cooler though Tuesday through the rest of the work week with lower humidity.

There's a slim shot for a few storms south the rest of today ahead of front but most areas should stay dry.

Low rain chances stay south Tuesday and southeast Wednesday from the remnants of Ida.

We should be completely dry Thursday and Friday.

FORECAST HEADLINES



Isolated storms south today

Few showers Tuesday, mainly south

Showers SE Wednesday from remnants of Ida

Cooler week ahead

Lower humidity by Tuesday

DETAILED FORECAST

Today: Still humid but not as hot. Isolated storms south. | High: 83º

Tuesday: Cooler with a few showers. | High: 79º

Wednesday: Few rain showers, mainly southeast from Ida. | High: 75º

Thursday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. | High:74º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team: