HEATIN' UP: NEO gets a taste of summer this week

CLEVELAND — There is a very small chance of a shower on Sunday but it looks dry for the vast majority of us. You will once again have plenty of time to get outside on Sunday, plus temperatures climb for the second half of the weekend! Highs on Sunday are expected to go into the lower 80s for many.

Temps build even more next week, with temperatures climbing well into the 80s before midweek storms roll in on Wednesday.

What To Expect:

Mainly dry Sunday & warming up

Couple of showers this evening into early Monday

Big heat next week

Strong storms possible mid-week

Severe storms are possible on Wednesday

Daily Breakdown:

Sunday: Scattered clouds. Warming up. | High: 83º

Monday: More heat. Summer-like. | High: 86º

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Still very warm. Slim storm chance late.| High: 88º

Wednesday: Scattered showers & storms. Could be strong or severe.| High: 83º

