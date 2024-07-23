Heating up while dodging a few t-storms through midweek

CLEVELAND — Get out and enjoy this summer heat but keep and ear out for Mother Nature's Weather App. Thunder. Thickening afternoon clouds will eventually lead to a few thunderstorms. When you hear thunder, it's time to head inside. The strongest storms will have downpours, lightning and gusty winds.
We'll get in on more activity tomorrow as our next front rolls in. Plan on a few more storms during the afternoon hours with more late evening and into the night. We'll kick Thursday off with more active weather. That means you may want to get out the door earlier than normal Thursday.
We're drying out late in the day with an absolutely GORGEOUS Friday following. Get ready for big-time heat though this coming weekend.
What To Expect
- Heating up quickly
- A few storms today & tomorrow
- Best rain shot: Wednesday night & Thursday AM
- Gorgeous Friday
- Hot weekend ahead
Daily Breakdown:
Tuesday: A few t-storms. | High: 85º
Wednesday: A few t-showers. | High: 84º
Thursday: Our best shot this week at t-storms| High: 78º
Friday: More sunshine and comfortable temps. | High: 80º
Saturday: Partly cloudy. Warmer. | High: 84°
Sunday: Isolated storms. Hot & muggy. | High: 89°
Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:
Follow the News 5 Weather Team:
Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter