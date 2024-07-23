Heating up while dodging a few t-storms through midweek

CLEVELAND — Get out and enjoy this summer heat but keep and ear out for Mother Nature's Weather App. Thunder. Thickening afternoon clouds will eventually lead to a few thunderstorms. When you hear thunder, it's time to head inside. The strongest storms will have downpours, lightning and gusty winds.

We'll get in on more activity tomorrow as our next front rolls in. Plan on a few more storms during the afternoon hours with more late evening and into the night. We'll kick Thursday off with more active weather. That means you may want to get out the door earlier than normal Thursday.

We're drying out late in the day with an absolutely GORGEOUS Friday following. Get ready for big-time heat though this coming weekend.

What To Expect



Heating up quickly

A few storms today & tomorrow

Best rain shot: Wednesday night & Thursday AM

Gorgeous Friday

Hot weekend ahead

Daily Breakdown:

Tuesday: A few t-storms. | High: 85º

Wednesday: A few t-showers. | High: 84º

Thursday: Our best shot this week at t-storms| High: 78º

Friday: More sunshine and comfortable temps. | High: 80º

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Warmer. | High: 84°

Sunday: Isolated storms. Hot & muggy. | High: 89°

