Heavy rain returns tonight bringing more flooding concerns

CLEVELAND — A FLOOD WATCH is in effect for most of Northern Ohio through 8 a.m. Sunday. Several rounds of rain through Sunday could dump between 2 and 5 inches across Northern Ohio.

The rain will come at us in waves. Friday will dry out quickly everywhere during the morning hours. But that dry weather will be brief. More steady rain will arrive by evening. Highs on Friday will climb into the lower 50s during the afternoon.

More heavy rain will spread northeast into northeast Ohio Friday night and linger on and off through Saturday. Temperatures will rise Friday night to near 60 by sunrise. Akron should touch 70 degrees Saturday afternoon. While Greater Cleveland and the Lakeshore counties will see temperatures near 60 through early afternoon and then the temperatures will drop back into the 40s. Heavy rain will likely lead to more flooding.

The best chance for rain on Sunday will be earlier in the day, with a gradual drying trend before much cooler air sinks into NEO.

The Guardians' home opener looks COLD! Plan for temps in the 30s.

DAILY FORECAST:

Friday: Cloudy & cooler with scattered rain. | High: 52°

Saturday: Elevated flood threat with heavier rain likely. | High: 61°

Sunday: Scattered showers with steady (or dropping) temps. | High: 40º

Monday: Showers possible. May mix with snow. | High: 45º

Tuesday: Scattered lake effect snow. Windy & cold! | High: 35º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter