HEAVY snow sparking Lake Effect Snow Warnings

LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING for Lake, Geauga & Ashtabula Counties Friday through 10am Saturday. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Cuyahoga County tonight thru 10 am Saturday. A heavy snow squall will set up across parts of the warning area tonight through Friday & Friday night. Heavy snow, 1 to 2 inches per hour, is likely where the snow band persists. Travel along the I-90 corridor could be very treacherous beginning Friday morning. Motorists should be prepared for dangerous road conditions in squalls.

Looks like a textbook scenario for HEAVY lake effect snow lasting days. That means 1" to 2" per hour snowfall rates will drop visibility to zero and drop intense amounts of snow in a short period of time. Snow totals could reach over 12" each day where snow squalls persist.

It's all fueled by much colder air spilling into Northern Ohio. Very few snow showers are possible area-wide. The main focus will be lake-effect snow squalls east of Cleveland in the snow belt. A west-to-east fetch across the lake will favor 1 heavy snow band. That band will set up across Lake Lake, Northern Geauga & Northern Ashtabula County most of today. Snow totals of 6 -10 inches can be expected in the heavier snow band with some totals higher than 12" across the warning area WHERE THE SQUALL PERSISTS.

Stay with the Power of 5 weather team for the latest updates regarding your holiday forecast!

DAILY FORECAST:

Friday: Snow showers. Squalls are possible east. Colder.| High: 33º

Saturday: Lake effect snow showers. Squalls east. Colder again.| High: 27º

Sunday: Lake effect snow showers. Squalls east. Cold.| High: 30º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter