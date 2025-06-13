Here comes the rain!

CLEVELAND — Rain chances look to increase significantly by Friday night and continue into Saturday. Plan for rain and storms on both Saturday and Father's Day. The highest chance for rain for the entire 7-day forecast is on Saturday, particularly the first half of the day, with pockets of heavy rain.

We will be watching for any stronger storms, but the best ingredients appear to be staying in southern Ohio. However, repeated rounds of heavy rain could lead to localized flooding. There will be large ranges of rainfall totals with a general 0.25 inches to 1 inch of rain, but some communities that see the heaviest rain could result in over 2 inches of rain.

As for Father's Day, we are cautiously optimistic! There is still a chance for rain and storms, but a lot more dry time in comparison to Saturday, with the best chance in our south and eastern communities.

As for temperatures, it's looking seasonable for several days with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Then get ready for humidity to be on the rise next week, fueling some afternoon thunderstorms.

DAILY FORECAST:

Friday: Plenty of dry time, rain chances increase by Friday evening. | High: 79º

Saturday: Rain and storms are likely. Heavy rain at times. | High: 75º

Father's Day: Scattered t-storms, especially away from the lakeshore. | High: 77º

Monday: A Few pop-up t-showers. | High: 81º

Tuesday: Scattered storms. | High: 83º

