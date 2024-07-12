Here comes the weekend and here comes the heat!

CLEVELAND — Here comes the heat. Temps today will range from 85º to 90º. It depends on where you are, though. If you're north along the lake, plan on middle 80s, if you're south, 90s. We're even hotter Saturday and Sunday but it looks like we'll be tracking more wet weather. Plan on a few storms Sunday and Monday before the front rolls through by the middle of the week.

What To Expect:



Super sunny today

Isolated storms Friday & Saturday

A few more storms Sunday & Monday

Big heat building this weekend

Daily Breakdown:

Friday: More sunshine, more heat. | High: 84º

Saturday: Sun/cloud mix. Spot storms.| High: 87º

Sunday: Hazy & humid. A few PM storms.| High: 87º

Monday: A few strong storms.| High: 88º

Tuesday: Scattered strong storms.| High: 87º

Wednesday: Scattered showers, cooler.| High: 77º

