Here comes the weekend and here comes the heat!

CLEVELAND — Here comes the heat. Temps today will range from 85º to 90º. It depends on where you are, though. If you're north along the lake, plan on middle 80s, if you're south, 90s. We're even hotter Saturday and Sunday but it looks like we'll be tracking more wet weather. Plan on a few storms Sunday and Monday before the front rolls through by the middle of the week.
What To Expect:
- Super sunny today
- Isolated storms Friday & Saturday
- A few more storms Sunday & Monday
- Big heat building this weekend
Daily Breakdown:
Friday: More sunshine, more heat. | High: 84º
Saturday: Sun/cloud mix. Spot storms.| High: 87º
Sunday: Hazy & humid. A few PM storms.| High: 87º
Monday: A few strong storms.| High: 88º
Tuesday: Scattered strong storms.| High: 87º
Wednesday: Scattered showers, cooler.| High: 77º
