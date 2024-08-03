Hit-and-miss downpours come to an end on Saturday

CLEVELAND — Low pressure will rotate across Northern Ohio through Saturday keeping the threat for a few showers and thunderstorms around to start the weekend.

So many important events are happening this weekend across Northern Ohio, from the Hall of Fame Inductions in Canton to the Guardians vs Orioles at Progressive Field, to Vintage Ohio and the Medina County Fair. All of these activities are weather-dependent! It does not rain all day or in every community, but any storm will contain heavy rain and will be moving slowly.

The storms will start in our Northern Counties close to Lake Erie during the morning hours and then slide south and east into the Akron/Canton Area and our southern counties during the early to mid-afternoon hours. We will all dry out by evening Saturday with decreasing clouds.

High temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower and middle 80s, and Sunday will be dry with lower humidity and sunny skies! But it remains toasty with temperatures in the mid-80s. Sunday will stay dry all day.

What To Expect:

Thunder north during the morning on Saturday

Thunder south during the afternoon on Saturday

Dry everywhere by Saturday evening

Sunday looks dry & less humid

Daily Breakdown:

Saturday: A few storms - especially AM. | High: 83°

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Not as humid. | High: 87°

Monday: Isolated storms. Still Warm. | High: 85°

Tuesday: Scattered storms. | High: 81°

Wednesday: Few storms. | High: 78°

