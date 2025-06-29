Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Hot & Dry Sunday Afternoon, Tracking Storm Chances Late Monday

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
Cleveland weather
Akron weather
Cleveland Weather
Posted

CLEVELAND — A sunny and hot Sunday on tap, while humidity will be a bit less, we will warm to 87 degrees. The UV INDEX will be a 10 so take breaks from the sun, you can burn in less than 15 min.

We heat into the upper 80's on Monday, but storm chances ramp up again on Monday and Tuesday. Some storms could become strong or severe late on Monday. The best chance on Tuesday looks to be early in the day, with a gradual drying trend with less humidity.

As of now, the Fourth of July, looks mainly dry, but a lot can change between now and then - stay tuned for the latest updates!

DAILY FORECAST:

Sunday: Patchy Fog Early. Warm & Muggy. | High: 87

Monday: Hot and humid with strong storms likely. | High: 88º

Tuesday: A few storms. | High: 80º

Wednesday: Less humid.| High: 82º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple
Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk