Hot & Dry Sunday Afternoon, Tracking Storm Chances Late Monday

CLEVELAND — A sunny and hot Sunday on tap, while humidity will be a bit less, we will warm to 87 degrees. The UV INDEX will be a 10 so take breaks from the sun, you can burn in less than 15 min.

We heat into the upper 80's on Monday, but storm chances ramp up again on Monday and Tuesday. Some storms could become strong or severe late on Monday. The best chance on Tuesday looks to be early in the day, with a gradual drying trend with less humidity.

As of now, the Fourth of July, looks mainly dry, but a lot can change between now and then - stay tuned for the latest updates!

DAILY FORECAST:

Sunday: Patchy Fog Early. Warm & Muggy. | High: 87

Monday: Hot and humid with strong storms likely. | High: 88º

Tuesday: A few storms. | High: 80º

Wednesday: Less humid.| High: 82º

