Hot, humid with waves of storms for the next several days

CLEVELAND — Get ready to sweat! It is going to be hot and humid for the next several days. Plan for 90-degree days on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. It will be humid as well, so it will FEEL even hotter.

The heat and humidity will be joined by waves of showers and storms as well.

One complex of thunderstorms has been moving into NEO early this morning but weakening as it does so. However, it will leave behind some energy that will allow for some redevelopment of showers and storms this afternoon and evening. The exact evolution of this complex of storms is uncertain, but if/when storms flare, they could become strong or severe. It is important to stay weather aware because these storms could contain damaging winds, lightning, heavy rain rain, hail and even isolated tornadoes.

Rounds of showers and storms continue over the next several days until a cold front finally slides through the region. We will continue to watch any strong or severe thunderstorms during that time. Once the cold front slides through, temperatures will dip by the middle and end of next week into the 70s!

What To Expect:

Storms more likely on Sunday

Big heat building this weekend with more humidity

Watching for strong or severe storms Sunday through Tuesday

Daily Breakdown:

Sunday: Hazy & humid. A few PM storms.| High: 91º

Monday: A few strong storms.| High: 90º

Tuesday: Scattered strong storms.| High: 90º

Wednesday: Scattered showers, cooler.| High: 77º

