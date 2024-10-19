HOTOBER: Find out when we could be near 80 degrees!

CLEVELAND — Saturday stays sunny and dry. Temperatures should climb within a degree or two of 70 during the afternoon. This is great weather to head out for some apple cider and donuts and enjoy some of the colorful fall foliage heading toward peak this week.

Browns Sunday will be a few clicks warmer. We'll start off in the 40s for early tailgaters, but warm quickly into the lower 70s during the afternoon. Skies remain mostly sunny all day long.

Rain is not in the forecast until late Wednesday. That system will bring back the chilly October air by the end of next week.

What To Expect

More bright sunshine on Saturday

Gradually warming up each day

Sunny & warm for Browns Sunday

70s ahead!

Plenty of dry days

Daily Breakdown:

Saturday: Mostly sunny. | High: 71º

Sunday: Looking dry and warm. | High: 72º

Monday: Even warmer. | High: 75º

Tuesday: Still very warm with clouds rolling in late. | High: 77º

Wednesday: Few PM showers. | High: 70º

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Breezy, and cooler. | High: 56º

