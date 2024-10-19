HOTOBER: Find out when we could be near 80 degrees!

CLEVELAND — Saturday stays sunny and dry. Temperatures should climb within a degree or two of 70 during the afternoon. This is great weather to head out for some apple cider and donuts and enjoy some of the colorful fall foliage heading toward peak this week.
Browns Sunday will be a few clicks warmer. We'll start off in the 40s for early tailgaters, but warm quickly into the lower 70s during the afternoon. Skies remain mostly sunny all day long.
Rain is not in the forecast until late Wednesday. That system will bring back the chilly October air by the end of next week.
What To Expect
- More bright sunshine on Saturday
- Gradually warming up each day
- Sunny & warm for Browns Sunday
- 70s ahead!
- Plenty of dry days
Daily Breakdown:
Saturday: Mostly sunny. | High: 71º
Sunday: Looking dry and warm. | High: 72º
Monday: Even warmer. | High: 75º
Tuesday: Still very warm with clouds rolling in late. | High: 77º
Wednesday: Few PM showers. | High: 70º
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Breezy, and cooler. | High: 56º
