Hottest we've seen in MONTHS

CLEVELAND — More heat and slightly sweatier air arriving today! Highs will soar to near 90º. Not totally out of the norm, we average a few 90º days in June each year. Don't let it sneak up on you, though... we haven't seen 90s since LAST August! We're dry today, but storms do return tonight. A cold front moves in from the northwest. A few storms possible overnight into Thursday as that front sags into Ohio. Much better shot at stronger storms Thursday afternoon. Those could be damaging, so we'll be sure to keep an eye on them.
DAILY FORECAST:
Wednesday: Temps soaring before storms return tonight. | High: 89º
Thursday: Scattered t-storms. | High: 77º
Friday: Scattered t-storms. | High: 72º
Saturday: Drying early. | High: 70º
Sunday: Partly cloudy. Seasonable. | High: 75º
Monday: Few t'storms. More clouds. | High: 76º
Tuesday: Slim shot at a t-shower. | High: 74º
Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:
Follow the News 5 Weather Team:
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter