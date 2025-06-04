Hottest we've seen in MONTHS

Watch Now
CLEVELAND — More heat and slightly sweatier air arriving today! Highs will soar to near 90º. Not totally out of the norm, we average a few 90º days in June each year. Don't let it sneak up on you, though... we haven't seen 90s since LAST August! We're dry today, but storms do return tonight. A cold front moves in from the northwest. A few storms possible overnight into Thursday as that front sags into Ohio. Much better shot at stronger storms Thursday afternoon. Those could be damaging, so we'll be sure to keep an eye on them.

DAILY FORECAST:

Wednesday: Temps soaring before storms return tonight. | High: 89º

Thursday: Scattered t-storms. | High: 77º

Friday: Scattered t-storms. | High: 72º

Saturday: Drying early. | High: 70º

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Seasonable. | High: 75º

Monday: Few t'storms. More clouds. | High: 76º

Tuesday: Slim shot at a t-shower. | High: 74º

