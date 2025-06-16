Humid & Unsettled Week Ahead, Storm Chances For Most Of The WEEK

CLEVELAND — A dry start to your Monday, temperatures in the low 60's with some sunshine. Look for a sun and cloud mix Monday, with storm chances possible after 6pm. They will be scattered, with more organized rain and thunder by dawn Tuesday morning.

As for temperatures, this week, expect low to mid 80's. Humidity to be on the rise this week, fueling some afternoon thunderstorms. Tuesday looks to be more wet and stormy at times, in the morning, and then another round in the afternoon. Then again, on Thursday morning, look for possible impacts to the morning commute, before a front moves in bringing us sunshine and comfortable temperatures for the first day of summer on Friday.

DAILY FORECAST:

Monday: A Few evening pop-up t-showers. | High: 80º

Tuesday:Rain and thunder chances. | High: 82º

Wednesday: Scattered storms. | High: 85º

Thursday: Morning storms, into afternoon.| High: 80º

Friday: Sunny Skies. | High: 78º

