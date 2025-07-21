Incredibly comfortable start to the week... Enjoy it!

CLEVELAND — Get outside! It's INCREDIBLE outside!

Filtered sun, low humidity, unseasonably cool temps... We're mild and bright today. We're even clearer and calmer tonight so we're even cooler! Most of us dip into the 50s tonight. There is a nice rebound Tuesday with sunshine and lower 80s but still below the average. We'll take it!

Heat begins to return by the middle of the week, as well as more humidity. Highs will top off in the lower 90s by Wednesday and continue through the end of the work week. Storm chances will begin to return on Friday and lingers into the weekend.

DAILY FORECAST:

Monday: Filtered sun but super nice. | High: 78º

Tuesday: Sunny again and slightly warmer. | High: 82º

Wednesday: Heat building. | High: 90º

Thursday: Hot again. | High: 92º

Friday: Hot with a few storms possible. | High: 89º

Saturday: Hot & humid with scattered storms. | High: 88º

Sunday: Still hot, still humid, still unsettled. | High: 87º

