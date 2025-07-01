Intense humidity fueling showers through midday followed by another round of thunder

CLEVELAND — Get ready for one more wet day. I'm tracking rain showers stretching across Northeast Ohio through midday. The heavy rain and thunder should stay well south of Cleveland... possibly south of New Philly. For now. Things change this afternoon.

There's a cold front on the way that will be just enough to trigger a few storms. Best liklihood for these will be toward the PM Drive. We'll be back in the lower and middle 80s by then . May even see some sun between the midday rain and evening storms. That means it'll be super steamy...

The front sparking those storms will bring us MUCH drier air. Not much cooler but it'll feel so much more tolerable with limited rain chances for the rest of the 7-day forecast!

As of now, the Fourth of July weekend looks mainly dry and hot. The 4th looks great with only a slim shot for a shower and seasonal temperatures in the mid-80s. Both Saturday and Sunday will be hot, and a few storms are possible on Sunday. We'll keep an eye on it!

DAILY FORECAST:

Tuesday: Scattered rain showers with a few late-day storms. | High: 84º

Wednesday: Less humid but still hot.| High: 82º

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a slim shot at rain.| High: 81º

Independence Day: Beautiful sun and seasonable heat!| High: 85º

Saturday: Big heat and humidity.| High: 90º

Sunday: Another hot day with a few storms possible. | High: 91º

