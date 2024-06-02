It will not rain all day but plan for spotty Sunday T-showers

CLEVELAND — We are waking up to mild temps in the 60s, but it is also damp. Light showers are joining us to start your Sunday. These showers will slowly end by mid to late morning, but there will still be spotty hit-or-miss showers Sunday afternoon and evening. The best chance for rain looks to be during the first half of the day on Sunday with a gradual drying trend from west to east. It will be variably cloudy with peeks of sun. Highs will range in the lower & middle 70s, so a bit cooler than Saturday.

Plan for more warmth with temps in the mid-80s and limited rain chances to start next week. The better shot for storms looks to hold off until Wednesday, with much cooler temperatures to follow.

What To Expect:



Spotty showers on Sunday

Rain will be hit or miss

Peeks of sunshine & seasonal temps

Drier by Sunday evening

Toasty Tuesday

Daily Breakdown:

Sunday: Lingering AM showers. Widely scattered PM showers/thunder. Seasonal temps. | High: 72°

Monday: Partly sunny. Warmer, isolated shower. | High: 80°

Tuesday: Slim shot for rain. Summer-like. | High: 87°

Wednesday: Storms likely. | High: 81°

Thursday: Few showers. Cooler. | High: 78°

Friday: Slim shot for rain. Mostly cloudy. Cool. | High: 69°

