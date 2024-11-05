It's a warm & windy Election Day and Mother Nature is voting for record-breaking heat!

CLEVELAND — WARM & WINDY Election Day with temperatures soaring toward new record highs: Upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Hold on to your ballots though. Winds will be gusting between 30 & 40 mph, especially along and west of Interstate 71.

A cold front approaching from the west tonight is bringing rain. Plan on rain closer to midnight, after the polls close, and lingering through the Wednesday morning drive. We're dropping a bit after the rain shuts down. Temperatures hold low 60s all Wednesday.

We should be dry through Saturday with seasonable highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

What To Expect:



Warm & windy today

Scattered Rain Wednesday morning

Seasonable through the weekend

Daily Breakdown:

Election Day: Warm & windy with rain arriving LATE. | High: 77º

Wednesday: Scattered AM rain. Breezy. Cooler. | High: 65º

Thursday: More clouds. Cooler. | High: 57º

Friday: Mostly Sunny.| High: 60º

Saturday: Mostly Sunny.| High: 64º

Sunday: Rain likely.| High: 63º

