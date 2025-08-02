Just Perfect This Weekend: Lower Humidity & Sunshine

CLEVELAND — Plenty of sunshine through Saturday afternoon and into Sunday. Expect lower humidity and below normal temperatures this weekend, before we warm it back to the mid 80's early next week.

After a high of 77 degrees Saturday afternoon, temperatures will dip into the 50s overnight and early tomorrow. Plan for low 80s on Sunday, with mid-80s temperatures returning for the work week.

Rain chances will be very low for several days. This could be the longest streak of 5 to 7 days of dry weather that we have seen this summer.

DAILY FORECAST:

Saturday: Sunny and pleasant. | High: 77º

Sunday: Sunny & Mild. | High: 80º

Monday: Warmer temps, still dry. | High: 85º

TUESDAY: Warmer temps, still dry. | High: 86º

