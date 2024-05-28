Keep the Rain Gear Handy!

CLEVELAND — Cooler air is spilling into the area for the next couple of days as high temperatures struggle to reach 70 degrees. More scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely through mid-week.

Grab the rain gear for Tuesday. Mostly cloudy skies will be with us, along with more scattered rain showers and rumbles of thunder that will drop in from the northwest through the day. Some small hail and gusty winds will be possible in some storms. Highs will range from the middle 60s to near 70 degrees.

More rain showers and thunderstorms are possible again on Wednesday. With the core of the cool settling in, high temperatures will only climb into the middle & upper 60s during the afternoon.

We finally dry out for Thursday and Friday with more sunshine moving our way. Temperatures will continue to lag below normal. Highs during the afternoon will range in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

What To Expect:



More scattered t-showers are expected Tuesday

Storm chances Linger thru Wednesday

Cooler highs 60 to lower 70s through Friday

Daily Breakdown:

Tuesday: Scattered t-showers. Cooler again. | High: 67º

Wednesday: More showers! Even Cooler. | High: 66º

Thursday: Finally drying out, cool. | High: 68º

Friday: Mostly sunny. Mild.| High: 70º

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Late-day thunder. | High: 78º

Sunday: Isolated storms. Warm. | High: 81º

