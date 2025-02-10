Keeping a close eye on another ice storm this week

CLEVELAND — Bright today but still chilly. Temps top out near 32 degrees with the snow and ice melt carrying on. That sun will do the melting followed by another re-freeze tonight. As soon as the sun sets, anything wet will be icy. Be safe.

Our next winter storm rolls in midweek. Wednesday afternoon/evening looks like a mess. Snow, sleet, ice... all likely with a huge impact on the roads as we head into Thursday. Accumulations will vary but the impacts will be area-wide. Plan ahead!

ANOTHER winter storm has NEO in the crosshairs this weekend.

Temperatures will struggle to get above freezing for most of the next seven days, and below-average temperatures (just like January) are the name of the game for much of the month.

Stay safe and warm!

DAILY FORECAST:

Monday: Sun & clouds, cold. | High: 32º

Tuesday: Cloudy and colder with a SLIM shot at snow south of Canton. | High: 30º

Wednesday: Snow, sleet and ice returning late in the day. | High: 34º

Thursday: Super icy early before drying out. | High: 30º

St. Valentine's Day: Isolated snow showers. | High: 26º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter