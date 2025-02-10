Keeping a close eye on another ice storm this week

CLEVELAND — Bright today but still chilly. Temps top out near 32 degrees with the snow and ice melt carrying on. That sun will do the melting followed by another re-freeze tonight. As soon as the sun sets, anything wet will be icy. Be safe.
Our next winter storm rolls in midweek. Wednesday afternoon/evening looks like a mess. Snow, sleet, ice... all likely with a huge impact on the roads as we head into Thursday. Accumulations will vary but the impacts will be area-wide. Plan ahead!
ANOTHER winter storm has NEO in the crosshairs this weekend.
Temperatures will struggle to get above freezing for most of the next seven days, and below-average temperatures (just like January) are the name of the game for much of the month.
Stay safe and warm!
DAILY FORECAST:
Monday: Sun & clouds, cold. | High: 32º
Tuesday: Cloudy and colder with a SLIM shot at snow south of Canton. | High: 30º
Wednesday: Snow, sleet and ice returning late in the day. | High: 34º
Thursday: Super icy early before drying out. | High: 30º
St. Valentine's Day: Isolated snow showers. | High: 26º
