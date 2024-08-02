Kicking off an incredibly BUSY weekend with thunderstorms and a flood threat

CLEVELAND — Storms are likely this afternoon along a front sinking south off of Lake Erie. We're drying out this morning but the next round will build quickly after midday. The main threat for severe weather is flooding but the strongest storms could cause wind damage. The threat for damage drop a bit overnight but doesn't drop to zero util late Saturday morning. We'll be watching the radar closely.

What To Expect:



Scat'd storms Friday afternoon/evening

Staying warm, humid, and unsettled through the weekend

Better chance for storms on Saturday morning

Sunday looks dry

Daily Breakdown:

Friday: Scattered storms. Could be strong.| High: 80°

Saturday: A few storms - especially early. | High: 85°

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Not as humid. | High: 84°

Monday: Isolated storms. | High: 82°

