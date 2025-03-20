Kicking off spring with rain, falling temps and snow!

CLEVELAND — A cold front will bring in scattered rain showers and rumbles of thunder tonight and early Thursday morning. Colder air will then begin spilling into the region just in time for the official start of Spring Thursday afternoon. Plan on temperatures near 50 degrees at 7 am. But temperatures will fall through the 40s Thursday afternoon followed by 30s Thursday evening. That also means any rain showers Thursday afternoon could mix with a few wet snowflakes by the end of the day.

Friday will see a bit of sunshine return. Temperatures will struggle up to near 50 degrees. A few rain showers are possible Saturday with highs in the upper 40s. Sunday could see a late rain shower again with highs in the middle 40s. The bottom line is that you'll need those warmer coats again for the next week or two.

DAILY FORECAST:

Thursday: Windy & wet with scattered rain changing to wet snow late afternoon as temps drop from the 50s into the 30s.| Afternoon Temps: 40s

Friday: Sun returning with a nice rebound.| High: 50º

Saturday: A few rain showers. Chilly.| High: 44º

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Chilly.| High: 46º

Monday: A few showers. | High: 45º

Tuesday: Better shot at a mix. | High: 39º

