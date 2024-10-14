Kicking off the work week chilly, windy & wet!

CLEVELAND — Raw! That's the forecast through midweek... Here's our first batch of lake effect showers. Rain AND snow showers. It'll be 99% rain but I can't rule out some big-fat-wet snowflakes mixes in. Best shot for that will be Tuesday morning with temps in the 30s. Aloft, in the clouds, it's much cooler. Those snowflakes may not entirely melt before the get to our level.

I want to be clear... no accumulations are expected. But It is exciting!

Winds relax Wednesday and the lake effect shuts down. Remember, "Where Squalls Persist" will be back in the forecast. These showers are not everywhere and they're not all day. But I will be tracking rain around NE OH until Wednesday afternoon.

It's all sunshine after Wednesday. Sun and gradually warming temps. We may even see 70s by next week!

What To Expect



Wet & windy AM Drive

Chilly showers this afternoon

Temps staying chilly

Lake Effect showers Mon-Wed

Warmer late week

Daily Breakdown:

Monday: Heavy rain tapering but staying windy & chilly. | High: 51º

Tuesday: More lake effect showers. Maybe wet snowflakes mixing in?! | High: 49º

Wednesday: Isolated lake effect rain showers, still chilly. | High: 50º

Thursday: Much drier, a bit milder. | High: 58º

Friday: More sunshine and seasonal. | High: 64º

Saturday: Mostly sunny. | High: 67º

Sunday: Looking dry and warm. | High: 68º

