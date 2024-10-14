Kicking off the work week chilly, windy & wet!

CLEVELAND — Raw! That's the forecast through midweek... Here's our first batch of lake effect showers. Rain AND snow showers. It'll be 99% rain but I can't rule out some big-fat-wet snowflakes mixes in. Best shot for that will be Tuesday morning with temps in the 30s. Aloft, in the clouds, it's much cooler. Those snowflakes may not entirely melt before the get to our level.
I want to be clear... no accumulations are expected. But It is exciting!
Winds relax Wednesday and the lake effect shuts down. Remember, "Where Squalls Persist" will be back in the forecast. These showers are not everywhere and they're not all day. But I will be tracking rain around NE OH until Wednesday afternoon.
It's all sunshine after Wednesday. Sun and gradually warming temps. We may even see 70s by next week!
What To Expect
- Wet & windy AM Drive
- Chilly showers this afternoon
- Temps staying chilly
- Lake Effect showers Mon-Wed
- Warmer late week
Daily Breakdown:
Monday: Heavy rain tapering but staying windy & chilly. | High: 51º
Tuesday: More lake effect showers. Maybe wet snowflakes mixing in?! | High: 49º
Wednesday: Isolated lake effect rain showers, still chilly. | High: 50º
Thursday: Much drier, a bit milder. | High: 58º
Friday: More sunshine and seasonal. | High: 64º
Saturday: Mostly sunny. | High: 67º
Sunday: Looking dry and warm. | High: 68º
