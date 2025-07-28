Kicking off the work week hot & incredibly humid... Relief is in sight though

CLEVELAND — We are back into the heat for the start of the new work week, as highs top off in the lower 90s Monday and Tuesday with limited pop-up chances. It will feel even hotter with the humidity, as heat index values will be well into the 90s and could approach triple digits in a few locations.

A cold front is expected to move through mid-week, bringing significantly cooler and more comfortable air by the end of next week.

DAILY FORECAST:

Monday: Hot & humid with a few storms. | High: 91º

Tuesday: Isolated storms. Even hotter. Even more humid. | High: 92º

Wednesday: Scattered PM storms. | High: 85º

Thursday: A few storms, cooler. | High: 80º

Friday: More sunshine & comfortable. | High: 78º

Saturday: Sunny and pleasant. | High: 79º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team: