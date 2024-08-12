Kicking the workweek off bright & comfortably warm

CLEVELAND — What a Monday! Not often does a Monday feel this great... but this one does.
Temps topping out in the upper 70s, sunshine shining bright and winds settling down this afternoon. Enjoy the low humidity!
More clouds roll into our sky late afternoon but they should only be high, cirrus clouds. Those clouds thicken a bit overnight leading to a slim shot at rain Tuesday. Most of us are dry but I can't rule out a brief t-shower. We'll be watching it.
Wednesday looks dry and mild before rain rolls in to wrap up the work week.
What To Expect:
- Sun then clouds today
- Great temps, low humidity
- Slim shot at rain Tuesday
- Warmer mid-week
- Widespread rain returns late week
Daily Breakdown:
Monday: Tons of sun before clouds roll in.| High: 77°
Tuesday: Isolated t-showers possible. | High: 80°
Wednesday: Looking dry and seasonable. | High: 81°
Thursday: Warming up! | High: 84°
Friday: Rain returns! | High: 77º
