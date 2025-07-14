Kicking the workweek off with more heat before storms return midweek

CLEVELAND — I'm tracking rain this morning, but that won't be the story all day. We should actually dry out midday and clear out nicely. These brief downpours are leaving us quick enough for us to heat back into the middle and upper 80s.

We're near 90º on Tuesday before the humidity and thunderstorms roll back in on Wednesday. Plan on scattered storms both Wednesday and Thursday before trying to dry out late week. Each round of thunder could be strong, with the highest threat for damage late Wednesday. We'll be watching it all very closely.

DAILY FORECAST:

Monday: Drying out, heating up. | High: 86º

Tuesday: Hotter! More sunshine. | High: 90º

Wednesday: Scattered thunderstorms. | High: 85º

Thursday: Scattered storms. | High: 84º

Friday: Drier with more sunshine. | High: 81º

