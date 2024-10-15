Lake Effect RAIN Machine still cranking today

CLEVELAND — Lake Erie is still warm- Relatively warm. The water temperature near Cleveland is 66º. That's important because the air blowing OVER the lake from Canada is only a few degrees above freezing. That chilly air is pulling that warm, moist air out of the lake, lofting it into the air and fueling Lake Effect rain showers. I can't rule out a couple rumbles of thunder, some brief bursts of hail or even a snowflake or two.

Those north winds spill over into Wednesday keeping the lake effect going strong. Plan on bursts of rain into Wednesday afternoon before the wind shifts and backs off.

It's all sunshine after Wednesday. Sun and gradually warming temps. We may even see 70s by next week!

What To Expect



Lake effect t-showers Tuesday

Lake Effect ending Wednesday

Super Sunny Thursday on

Gradually warming up

Daily Breakdown:

Tuesday: More lake effect showers. Maybe wet snowflakes mixing in? | High: 49º

Wednesday: Isolated lake effect rain showers, still chilly. | High: 50º

Thursday: Much drier, a bit milder. | High: 59º

Friday: More sunshine and seasonal. | High: 65º

Saturday: Mostly sunny. | High: 67º

Sunday: Looking dry and warm. | High: 68º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter