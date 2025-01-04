Lake effect snow slowly coming to an end over the frigid weekend

Lake Effect Snow Warnings in effect for Lake, Geauga, & Ashtabula Counties through 7am Sunday morning for potential heavy lake effect snow. Over 6 inches of snow possible.

Lake Effect Snow Warnings in effect for Cuyahoga, Medina, Summit, & Portage Counties through 7pm Saturday evening. 3-6 inches of snow possible in heavier snow bands.

Winter Weather Advisories for Lorain, Stark, Trumbull & Mahoning Counties from 7am Friday through 1pm Saturday afternoon. 2-5 inches of snow possible in snow bands.

More lake effect snow bands will linger this weekend with frigid digits and blustery winds. A couple more inches of accumulation are possible that could lead to slick and slippery spots. Plus, with gusty winds, blowing and drifting snow will be possible that could cause additional slick spots. Temperatures will be trapped in the mid 20s and with wind gusts over 25 mph, wind chills will be in single digits to the low teens all day long.

Lake effect snow will gradaully come to an end from west to east throughout the day. Final flakes look to end early on Sunday for our most eastern communities. We will get a few hours with limited activity, before another stronger Winter Storm approaches the Ohio Valley Sunday night & Monday!

We are keeping a close eye on this system. Parts of our viewing area (especially the southern half of our viewing area) could be impacted with more snow. The highest impacts are expected in southern Ohio around the Ohio River. We will have to wait and see where the storm center goes before we can predict where and how much snow will fall here on Monday. Stay tuned!

The pattern of cold, breezy and at times snow looks to continue. Prep now for a couple weeks of cold, snow and wind.

DAILY FORECAST:

Saturday: Colder with lake effect snow. Squalls possible.| High: 25º

Sunday: Cold & Cloudy. Snow showers late. | High: 26º

Monday: More snow expected. Greatest impacts in southern Ohio. Cold temps. | High: 29º

Tuesday: Lake effect snow. | High: 27º

