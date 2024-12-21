Lake-effect snow + winter weather advisories continue on Saturday

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect forLake, Geauga, Ashtabula, Portage, and Trumbull counties. Lake-effect snow setting up late Friday into the weekend could drop up to six inches by Saturday night, where squalls persist. Cuyahoga County has been dropped from the advisory since the highest totals will be farther east, with lower totals to the west.

Plan for lake-effect snow throughout the day as a frigid arctic air mass settles in across NEO. Accumulations area-wide will range from little to no snow for much of the viewing area to 2-4''+ in the snowbelts. Where snow bands persist, we could see isolated higher totals of 5 or 6 inches of accumulation through Sunday morning.

For the rest of us, it's light snow and flurries on Saturday with lake-effect snow ending by Sunday morning. Plan for a cold and breezy weekend. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will stay in the middle and upper 20s, with breezy winds on Saturday and calmer conditions by Sunday.

Looks like a Green Christmas for most of us this year. Scattered rain/snow showers arrive on Monday night and look to continue into Christmas Eve. Christmas is trending mainly dry with warming temps. Highs on Tuesday will reach into the upper 30s. Highs on Christmas Day should jump to near 40 degrees. Ho. Ho. Ho.

DAILY FORECAST:

Saturday: Lake effect snow showers, mainly east. 2-6" in heavier bands. Colder & breezy.| High: 26º Chills in the teens.

Sunday: Lake effect snow showers - mainly east & early. Still cold.| High: 27º

Monday: Drier. Chilly. A wintry mix is possible late.| High: 38º

Christmas Eve: Scattered rain could mix with wet snow at times - especially early. | High: 40º

Christmas Day: Cloudy & cool. Green. Mainly dry.| High: 44º

