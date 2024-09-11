Late summer heat handing around as the tropics heat up

CLEVELAND — As the tropics heat up... our forecast is settling down. We've had a few swings up and down as we rolled into September but that trend is changing... Likely for the rest of the month. That means our dry ground is staying dry. The drought not only rolls on but several upgrades are likely. The official drought monitor comes out on Thursdays, we'll let you know where the upgrades are.
We're dry all week with only a few high clouds toward the weekend. Those clouds are from Francine. Plan on filtered sun Thursday and Friday with thicker clouds this weekend. Plenty of sun each day helping temps soar into the 80s.
We're closely watching the next storm in the tropics. Francine is growing in the Gulf of Mexico and could be our next hurricane. Our impact from anything tropical will be minimal with clouds this weekend and a SLIM shot at some rain early next week. Nothing worth watching at this point for Ohio.
What To Expect:
- Summer holding on tightly
- Warmer temperatures this week
- Great sun all week
- Dry all week
Daily Breakdown:
Wednesday: More sun and warmth. | High: 83º
Thursday: Mostly sunny and warm. | High: 85º
Friday: Warm. Mostly sunny. Staying dry. | High: 84º
Saturday: High clouds from Francine. | High: 84º
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. | High: 83º
Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:
Follow the News 5 Weather Team:
Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter