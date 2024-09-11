Late summer heat handing around as the tropics heat up

CLEVELAND — As the tropics heat up... our forecast is settling down. We've had a few swings up and down as we rolled into September but that trend is changing... Likely for the rest of the month. That means our dry ground is staying dry. The drought not only rolls on but several upgrades are likely. The official drought monitor comes out on Thursdays, we'll let you know where the upgrades are.

We're dry all week with only a few high clouds toward the weekend. Those clouds are from Francine. Plan on filtered sun Thursday and Friday with thicker clouds this weekend. Plenty of sun each day helping temps soar into the 80s.

We're closely watching the next storm in the tropics. Francine is growing in the Gulf of Mexico and could be our next hurricane. Our impact from anything tropical will be minimal with clouds this weekend and a SLIM shot at some rain early next week. Nothing worth watching at this point for Ohio.

What To Expect:



Summer holding on tightly

Warmer temperatures this week

Great sun all week

Dry all week

Daily Breakdown:

Wednesday: More sun and warmth. | High: 83º

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warm. | High: 85º

Friday: Warm. Mostly sunny. Staying dry. | High: 84º

Saturday: High clouds from Francine. | High: 84º

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. | High: 83º

