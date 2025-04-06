Light, chilly showers linger on Sunday - a couple of flakes possible, too!

CLEVELAND — Several flood warnings remain in effect across NEO. For more information about flood warnings that have been issued, including the status of several area rivers, click this link. Remember, turn around, don't drown!

Thankfully, while light and chilly showers will linger today, the ongoing flooding across the area should not worsen. Plan on a few passing showers throughout the day with a cloudy sky. As temperatures fall this evening, a few wet flakes cannot be ruled out.

Monday will start off chilly, but afternoon temperatures will rebound to about 5-10 degrees warmer than today. However, a quick disturbance will bring another round of wintry weather by Monday evening. Temperatures will be falling into the 20s and more snow is expected. Wet snow accumulation is possible. Amount should remain less than 2 inches, but could impact the Monday evening commute.

The Guardians' home opener looks COLD! Plan for temps in the 30s with wind chills in the 20s.

DAILY FORECAST:

Sunday: Scattered showers with steady (or dropping) temps. | Daytime Temps: 38º

Monday: PM Showers possible. It may mix with snow. | High: 48º

Tuesday: Scattered lake effect snow. Windy & cold! | High: 36º

Wednesday: More clouds. Not as cold. Few showers late. | High: 46º

Thursday: Scattered showers. Mild temps. | High: 50º

Friday: Few showers. Chilly. | High: 47º

