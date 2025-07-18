Light showers today, strong storms tomorrow... Have a plan

CLEVELAND — Temperatures dropped a couple of degrees. That, plus the lower humidity, makes it feel even more comfortable! It will feel GREAT this afternoon with temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80º.

I am tracking rain, though. Light rain. A few of us will need to run the wipers on intermittent this morning. We should be drying nicely this afternoon. Again, most of the area will stay dry, especially by Friday evening. If you are headed to the Guardians Game, it looks like a great night for baseball!

More storms return this weekend, but it won't rain the entire weekend. Plan on strong storms building Saturday afternoon and evening. Temps will be soaring to near 90º, it'll be breezy, and the humidity will be on the rise. So I expect warnings. Meaning, damage is possible with the strongest storms. Any storm that develops near you will have lightning, gusty wind,s and heavy rain, leading to localized flash flooding. Possibly power outages also. The severe threat is low - but we will be watching for any strong or severe storms. Be sure to listen for thunder and have a plan to seek shelter for any outdoor plans you have on Saturday.

A few more t-showers are expected on Sunday and are expected to end from north to south throughout the day. The 90s will try to make a return next week with more hit-and-miss storms.

DAILY FORECAST:

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. | High: 79º

Saturday: Hot, humid and unsettled with damaging storms possible. | High: 87º

Sunday: A few t-storms. | High: 79º

Monday: Looking dry and warm. | High: 80º

