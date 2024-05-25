Listen for thunder! Scattered strong storms are expected all weekend

CLEVELAND — A few showers/downpours are possible early on Saturday, but there is a greater potential for storms by Saturday afternoon and evening. Plan for scattered/hit-and-miss showers and storms for Saturday afternoon and evening. These storms look to favor developing to the east of I-71 and will have the potential for damage. Have a backup plan for any outdoor events. Be sure to listen for thunder. Strong or severe storms could contain gusty winds, hail, heavy rain and lightning. While the tornado threat is low, it is never zero.

Sunday looks to start off mainly dry, but another round of storms is expected late Sunday into Monday. Once again, we will be watching for strong to severe storms, plus heavy rain could cause flooding issues.

Additional scattered storms are expected on Monday, which could chase you indoors for your Memorial Day services. Make sure you're planning around these waves but still making it a point to commemorate Memorial Day.

Temps drop considerably by the middle of next week - say hello to the 60s!

What To Expect:



Storms on Saturday afternoon/evening

Storms on Sunday - especially during the evening

More storms are likely on Memorial Day

Cooler days next week

Daily Breakdown:

Saturday: Waves of thunderstorms throughout the day.| High: 80°

Sunday: Scattered t-showers. The best chance is in the evening.| High: 83°

Memorial Day: Looking active with thunderstorms likely. | High: 73°

Tuesday: Trying to dry out, cooler too. | High: 71º

Wednesday: More showers! Cooler. | High: 67º

