Locally heavy rainleading to an elevated flood threat today

CLEVELAND — Today's big weather story is flooding. Or at least the threat of flooding. Showers rolling in before midday should stay light with only brief bursts. We'll be in the lower 80s this afternoon, though, that's warm enough to help fuel the fire.

When we work in some heat, these showers will turn into downpours. Heavy rain hitting the same areas is raising the flood threat. Some spots will get over an inch of rain in under an hour, while others end up with less than a tenth of an inch for the entire day. That's why these flash floods could sneak up on you. Don't let them. Know the forecast and be prepared.

DAILY FORECAST:

Wednesday: Storms likely with heavy rain and flooding. | High: 83º

Thursday: A few thunderstorms, mainly south. | High: 82º

Friday: Partly sunny with comfortable temps. | High: 77º

Saturday: Scattered afternoon thunderstorms. | High: 81º

Sunday: Scattered t-storms. | High: 80º

