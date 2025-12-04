Lorain County issues Cold Weather Advisory

Lorain County has issued a Cold Weather Advisory from Wednesday to Saturday as temperatures are set to drop into the single digits and teens on Thursday and Friday night.

The Power of 5 is keeping tabs on the wind chills, which are set to drop to their lowest since February.

“Keeping our residents safe is our top priority. During these dangerously low temperatures, no one in Lorain County should be left out in the cold. If you or someone you know needs shelter, please reach out -help is available. Together, we can make sure everyone stays safe through this cold spell,” Lorain County Sheriff Jack Hall said in a press release.

Anyone in need of shelter can contact the following:

Coordinated Entry: (440) 242-0455

Hours: Monday-Friday, 8:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m.

Walk-in Hours: 10:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m.

Location: 2726 Caroline Avenue, Lorain

After-hours procedure:

Please contact local shelters directly.

News 5 will keep you updated as more alerts come.