Lots to plan for today: Heat advisories and thunderstorms

CLEVELAND — Get ready for another scorcher... Highs once again will top off in the 90s, with heat index values pushing into the 100s for the 3rd straight day. Make sure you're enjoying sthis summer heat safely and with an ear to the sky. I'm tracking a few storms this afternoon into the evening. They'll build quickly with heavy rain, frequent lightning and some gusty winds.

More storms move in Wednesday through the end of the week. With the clouds and rain chances, temperatures will not be as hot, but the humidity will linger for the rest of the week. Heavy rain, frequent lightning and some gusty winds will be possible from any storms for the rest of the week.

Stay cool!

DAILY FORECAST:

Tuesday: Hot again with a few afternoon storms. | High: 94º

Wednesday: Scattered t-storms. Muggy. | High: 87º

Thursday: Scattered t-storms. Muggy. | High: 85º

Friday: A few t-storms. | High: 86º

