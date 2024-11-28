Major Lake Effect Snow Storm setting up through the Thanksgiving Holiday Weekend

LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING for Lake & Ashtabula Counties Friday through 7am Monday. A heavy snow squall will set up across parts of the watch area tonight into Friday. Heavy snow, 1 to 2 inches per hour, is likely where the snow band persists. Travel along the I-90 corridor could be very treacherous beginning Friday morning. Motorists should be prepared for dangerous road conditions in squalls.

An active weather pattern impacting Northern Ohio through the entire holiday weekend, likely impacting holiday travel, especially along I-90 from Cleveland to Erie, Pennsylvania, to Buffalo, New York.

Thanksgiving starts rainy, & in spots, snowy. Roads will be wet but any snow accumulations should be on grassy and elevated surfaces. That all slides east and out of Ohio by midday with a mainly dry rest of the day.

Much colder air spills into Northern Ohio beginning Thursday night. A few snow showers are possible area-wide. But we will be keeping an eye out for lake-effect snow squalls east of Cleveland in the snow belt. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Lake and Ashtabula counties from Thursday p.m. to early Monday.

Right now, it looks like a mainly west wind coming off of Lake Erie on Friday and Saturday. That would tend to favor a single band of heavy snow closer to the lakeshores of Lake and Ashtabula counties. Elsewhere, on Friday and Saturday, I expect scattered flurries and snow showers along with cold temperatures. Highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s look likely Friday through next Monday! Brrr!!

DAILY FORECAST:

Thanksgiving: Messy. AM rain/snow showers. Isolated PM showers.| High: 42º

Friday: Snow showers. Squalls are possible east. Colder.| High: 33º

Saturday: Lake effect snow showers. Squalls east. Colder again.| High: 27º

Sunday: Lake effect snow showers. Squalls east. Cold.| High: 30º

