MEMORIAL DAY FORECAST: More t-storms are expected, but it won't be a washout

CLEVELAND — After the round of strong to severe storms Saturday evening, there was a brief lull in the rain before the next round moved into NEO overnight. These showers will continue for a few hours in the morning. The most widespread showers are expected early morning, with a gradual decrease in the coverage of rain by the mid to late morning.

After morning showers clear, there will be more dry time for the afternoon; however, keep it mind additional sporadic storms are expected on Monday afternoon. These storms could chase you indoors for your Memorial Day plan. Make sure you're planning around these waves, and always listen for thunder! The severe threat is much lower on Monday compared to Sunday, but any storm is dangerous due to lightning. It will also be about ten degrees cooler than this weekend with seasonable temperatures in the mid-70s with breezy winds out of the south. Wind gusts will be 20 to 30 mph during the afternoon.

Temps drop considerably by the middle of next week - say hello to the 60s! We finally look to dry up by the end of the work week.

What To Expect:

Morning Memorial Day showers

Hit or miss storms Monday afternoon

Not as warm, but seasonable

More spotty storms are expected this afternoon

Storm chances Linger

Cooler days next week

Daily Breakdown:

Memorial Day: Morning rain likely with spotty PM storms. | High: 75°

Tuesday: Scattered t-showers. Cooler again. | High: 72º

Wednesday: More showers! Even Cooler. | High: 66º

Thursday: Finally drying out, cool. | High: 68º

