More heat and more humidity fueling more thunderstorms

CLEVELAND — We hit the lower 90s Wednesday and we'll do it again today. We'll also have to dodge a few strong thunderstorms, very similar to Wednesday. Heavy rain, frequent lightning, and strong winds are the main threats. May even cause damage.

Where we break off from Wednesday's forecast is this evening. Storms faded last night. More storms are heading our way for this evening and overnight. These storms linger all night and into Friday before we dry out late in the day. Friday won't be a widespread washout but we'll be dodging downpours most of the day.

What To Expect:



Heat & humidity cranking

Storm chances increase from Thursday PM into Friday

Staying warm, humid, and unsettled through the weekend

Better chance for storms on Saturday compared to Sunday

Daily Breakdown:

Thursday: PM scattered storms. | High: 90°

Friday: Scattered storms. | High: 82°

Saturday: Scattered storms. | High: 80°

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Not as humid. | High: 84°

Monday: Isolated storms. | High: 82°

