One more round of heat, humidity and thunderstorms before MUCH more comfortable air settles in

CLEVELAND — Much of Friday will be dry, but then there is another chance for strong or severe storms Friday evening into early Saturday. A few storms could become strong or severe with damaging winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes.
The best chance for rain will be early on Saturday, with a gradual drying and cool trend for the rest of the weekend. By Sunday, highs may only be in the 60s and perhaps only the 50s on Monday! Chilly for May.
DAILY FORECAST:
Friday: Hot, humid and unsettled. A few afternoon storms.| High: 84º
Friday Night: Potentially severe (damaging) storms. | Low: 58º
Saturday: Few midday storms followed by wind and CHILLY air. | High: 64º
Sunday: Drying out. Cooler. | High: 60º
Monday: Partly cloudy. Touch cooler. | High: 60º
Tuesday: More clouds. Stray shower. | High: 65º
