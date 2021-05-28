Watch
More than 20,000 FirstEnergy customers without power as high winds knock down power lines, trees

Flooding remains an issue
Put-in-Bay Volunteer Fire Department.
Major flooding reported in Put-in-Bay Friday.
Posted at 2:02 PM, May 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-28 14:02:53-04

PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio — More than 20,000 customers across lakeshore counties are experiencing power outages Friday as strong winds and high water cause downed power lines and trees.

In Port Clinton, located in Ottawa County, a Flood Disaster State of Emergency has been issued until further notice.

Here are the current number of power outages in the lakeshore counties.

  • Erie: 12,732
  • Huron: 1,020
  • Lake: 3,612
  • Lorain: 2,433

