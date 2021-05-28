More than 20,000 FirstEnergy customers without power as high winds knock down power lines, trees

PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio — More than 20,000 customers across lakeshore counties are experiencing power outages Friday as strong winds and high water cause downed power lines and trees.

In Port Clinton, located in Ottawa County, a Flood Disaster State of Emergency has been issued until further notice.

Here are the current number of power outages in the lakeshore counties.

Erie: 12,732

Huron: 1,020

Lake: 3,612

Lorain: 2,433

