Cedar Point closes early. State of Emergency in Port Clinton. Thousands without power.

PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio — Memorial Day weekend is off to a rough start for residents and businesses in Northwest Ohio and the Lake Erie Islands, which are always a popular destination on holiday weekends.

The National Weather Service is advising all travelers to heed road closure signs and stay away from flooded beaches and docks.

Cedar Point

The amusement park closed at 2 p.m. due to weather conditions.

Power outages

2 PM: More than 20,000 customers across lakeshore counties are experiencing power outages Friday as strong winds and high water cause downed power lines and trees.

Erie:12,732

Huron: 1,020

Lake: 3,612

Lorain: 2,433

Put-in-Bay

In Put-in-Bay, Perry's Victory and International Peace Memorial is closed for the remainder of the day Friday because the grounds are flooded.

Due to the wind, rain, and waves the grounds are flooded. The visitor center and all visitor services are closed for the remainder of the day. Stay safe out there. pic.twitter.com/OtYyigiJSG — Perry's Victory& IPM (@PerrysVIPM) May 28, 2021

At the Miller Ferry, co-owner Billy Market captured a video of severe flooding along the shoreline in Put-in-Bay. He told News 5 that the flooding near the ferry and dock is "pretty gnarly."

Watch the video of the flooding he posted on Facebook below:

Miller Ferry experiencing flooding

Port Clinton

The City of Port Clinton declared a Flood Disaster State of Emergency until further notice.

The city said many roads are impassable due to high water, downed trees and power lines. Manholes covers and catch basins are becoming detached throughout the community, causing hazards to pedestrians. All drivers are asked to stay off the street until further notice.

Streets and nearby docking areas of the Fisherman's Wharf are flooded. Water can be seen raging by docked boats. Click here to view the video.

Earlier today, an officer from the Port Clinton Police Department rescued a girl stranded in flooded water.

"Our Fire Department reports water as high as 40 (inches) near Perry's Monument," the department said.

Ferry rides and boat trips canceled

Strong winds have already prompted ferry services to cancel some of their trips.

Fairport Harbor

The impacts are being felt east out as well. Due to the marine forecast, Sunset Harbor and Grille in Lake County is closed Friday and Saturday.

Sandusky-Ottawa County

The Sandusky Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol has received reports of high water in Ottawa County on State Route 2 between State Route 590 and State Route 163 in Oak Harbor.

High water has also been reported on county and township roads in the general vicinity, OSHP said.

Drivers are asking all travelers to avoid the area until further notice. ODOT is currently in the process of setting up a detour to close this stretch of State Route 2.

Weather warnings

The National Weather Service has issued a Gale Warning for Lake Erie where waves are expected to reach 12 feet ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

For the Gale Warning, Northeast gales to 35 knots with gusts up to 45 knots and waves 7-12 feet are expected. The Gale Warning is in effect from Friday until 10 a.m. Saturday. Read more here.

A Lakeshore Flood Warning is in effect for Lucas, Ottawa, Sandusky and Erie counties.

A Beach Hazards Statement is in effect until Saturday for the entire Lake Erie lakeshore.

