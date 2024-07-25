Morning storms fading into a BEAUTIFUL end-of-the-week

CLEVELAND — Looking incredible this afternoon... after we dodge a few morning t-showers. Plan on downpours and a few rumbles of thunder. The best shot is closer to the lake but I still can't rule out a downpour inland. This is only until about noon though. We're drying quickly midday as north inds take over and drier air settles in.

That means the humidity is dropping and the sky is clearing out. Temps hold in the 70s for most of us today. Friday is a bit warmer but still fantastic for July standards... near 80º.

Enjoy it because July heat returns this weekend with middle 80s Saturday and near 90º Sunday.

What To Expect



Few Storms this morning

Incredibly comfortable this afternoon

Gorgeous, less humid Friday

Big heat returns this weekend

Daily Breakdown:

Thursday: Mainly morning thundershowers.| High: 76º

Friday: More sunshine with comfortable temps. | High: 79º

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Warmer. | High: 85°

Sunday: Hazy sun. | High: 90°

