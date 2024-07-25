Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Morning storms fading into a BEAUTIFUL end-of-the-week

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
Weather - Partly Sunny
Posted at 5:59 AM, Jul 25, 2024

CLEVELAND — Looking incredible this afternoon... after we dodge a few morning t-showers. Plan on downpours and a few rumbles of thunder. The best shot is closer to the lake but I still can't rule out a downpour inland. This is only until about noon though. We're drying quickly midday as north inds take over and drier air settles in.

That means the humidity is dropping and the sky is clearing out. Temps hold in the 70s for most of us today. Friday is a bit warmer but still fantastic for July standards... near 80º.

Enjoy it because July heat returns this weekend with middle 80s Saturday and near 90º Sunday.

What To Expect

  • Few Storms this morning
  • Incredibly comfortable this afternoon
  • Gorgeous, less humid Friday
  • Big heat returns this weekend

Daily Breakdown:

Thursday: Mainly morning thundershowers.| High: 76º

Friday: More sunshine with comfortable temps. | High: 79º

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Warmer. | High: 85°

Sunday: Hazy sun. | High: 90°

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple
Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018