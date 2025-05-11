Mother Nature is bringing great weather for Mother's Day!

CLEVELAND — Happy Mother's Day!

For our northernmost communities, temperatures will be slightly cooler by Mother's Day, with more of a north and northeastern wind direction behind Saturday's cold front. On Sunday, the lakeshore will be in the 60s, but inland, it will be back in the mid-70s. We will be pushing 80 degrees in our most southern communities near central Ohio.

A few high clouds will start to roll in this evening and overnight, but we will stay dry all day. Those clouds are the leading edge of our next system, though that is currently hanging out in the deep south. This low pressure will start to move toward the Ohio River Valley tomorrow.

The break from the wet weather was nice, but pretty brief. This week will be active again with on and off showers and storms, especially during the afternoons and evenings. We will be watching for any strong or severe storms.

DAILY FORECAST:

Mother's Day: Partly cloudy. Pleasant for Mom.| High: 65º (for lakeshore) 70s inland

Monday: More clouds. Warmer. Showers return. | High: 76º

Tuesday: Scattered rain but still mild. | High: 72º

Wednesday: Scattered rain but still mild. | High: 72º

