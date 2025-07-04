Mother Nature is helping Northeast Ohio celebrate our country with a TON of sun and heat

CLEVELAND — Most of the 4th of July holiday weekend looks great. High pressure is still dominating our air, so rain chances will be very small over the next few days, and anything that forms won't last long and shouldn't be damaging.

Temps are exactly what we'd expect for early July: middle 80s. That is, until we get into Saturday and Sunday. Big heat returns! Both Saturday and Sunday will be hot with highs in the low 90s and increasingly humid again. The increasing humidity will make it feel like the mid to even upper 90s.

Storms are possible late Sunday, especially in western Ohio, but as of now, it's looking like they won't be here until overnight into Monday. The highest chance for storms over the next week will fall on Monday. A few storms could become strong before cooler air pays us a visit on Tuesday.

DAILY FORECAST:

Independence Day: Beautiful sun and seasonable heat!| High: 84º

Saturday: Big heat and humidity.| High: 90º

Sunday: Another hot day with a few storms possible. | High: 92º

Monday: Storms are likely. Could be strong. | High: 80º

Tuesday: A Few storms. | High: 79º

