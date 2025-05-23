Much less rain, but the clouds and chill hang tough

CLEVELAND — Our wet weather is FINALLY sliding east. That storm transferred it's energy to the coast a took all of the steady, heavy rain with it. Unfortunately... the clouds and cool air are lingering around.

We're likely hanging in the 40s most of the day with a brief hour or 2 in the lower 50s. That's chilly for May. Especially LATE May. The unofficial start to summer is this weekend, but Memorial Day will not feel anything like summer. Plan on isolated rain Saturday and Sunday with temps in the 50s to near 60. We'll touch the middle 60s on Memorial Day, but the rain returns Tuesday.

That being said. Most of your weekend cookouts or Memorial Day services should be fine. Maybe just plan to bring a light jacket with you.

And if you're wondering about when we'll see "average" heat again... June. We're staying below the norm (lower 70s) the rest of the month. Long-range models keep the 70s away until the beginning of June!

DAILY FORECAST:

Friday: Still cool. a few lingering showers. | High: 55º

Saturday: Isolated showers, still cool. | High: 54º

Sunday: Slim shot of rain. Cool. | High: 60º

Memorial Day: Partly cloudy but dry. | High: 65º

Tuesday: Rain returning, still mild. | High: 64º

Wednesday: Looking soaked for now. | High: 62º

