Much less wind but we're still waiting for the rebound

CLEVELAND — Skies will be clear to partly cloudy for your Tuesday. A weak trough over Southern Ontario could throw a quick raindrops or snowflakes across our extreme Northeast Counties during the day. But most of us will stay dry. Highs climb up to between 45 and 50 degrees. Breezy conditions will make it feel a bit colder.

Wednesday will be a colder day for all as high temperatures get stuck in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

We're warming this coming weekend but also wetter for our last weekend of March. Highs on Sunday could reach into the upper 60s. But keep an eye out for strong thunderstorms later on Sunday.

DAILY FORECAST:

Tuesday: Much calmer but still cool with an isolated rain chance south. | High: 43º

Wednesday: Isolated lake effect snow, cold!| High: 39º

Thursday: Isolated rain but warmer. | High: 55º

Friday: Few showers. Mild. | High: 58°

Saturday: Few showers. Mild. | High: 65°

Sunday: Scattered showers and storms. Warmer. | High: 64°

